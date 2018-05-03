Man held in Hyderabad for pouring toilet cleaner on girl’s face after she rejects his proposal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dejected over being turned away by a girl, a 25-year-old man who allegedly poured toilet cleaning liquid on the face of the girl, was arrested by Hayatnagar police on Thursday. The incident occurred at 10 p.m on Wednesday night when the suspect Shanker picked up an argument with Jhansi. He then opened a bottle of toilet cleaning liquid that he brought with him and poured it on her face. Jhansi’s friend Ramya, who tried to rescue her also sustained injuries. Hayatnagar police registered a case following a complaint.

According to police, Shanker and Jhansi were reportedly in a relationship for the last two years. But of late the girl started avoiding him. On Wednesday night, Shanker requested Jhansi to meet him at a certain place to discuss the matter. During the meeting, heated arguments ensued and in the process, Shanker took out toilet cleaning liquid and threw it on her face. Ramya, who had accompanied Jhansi, tried to rescue her but and received burn injuries. Jhansi and Ramya are working in a petrol filling station.

Cheruku Shankar Goud

On being alerted by locals, police shifted them to a nearby hospital and their condition is stable.

‘No relationship, he wanted to elope and get married’The 19-year-old girl, who was being treated at a private hospital told Express that for past three years he has been forcing her to marry him.“I told him several times that he should convince his parents and come home and ask for my hand. He has been insisting that we elope and get married. I was reluctant and this is the outcome,” Jhansi said.

According to Jhansi, she was walking home from the petrol bunk on Wednesday night, where she just landed a job along with her friend Ramya and her mother C Dhanamma. She was walking to her uncle’s home in Hayathnagar, which is half a km away from hers, when Shanker hit her and Ramya on their backs and before they could realise what was happening, he threw a liquid on Jhansi.

Ramya, who tried to intervene, was also hurt in the process. Some of it also fell on Dhanamma. All of them were rushed to the hospital.“The doctors informed us that there is nothing to worry, but we are scared that he would might do something to my daughter,” said a worried Dhanamma. She too has been telling Shanker to ask his parents to speak to them. Jhansi has been talking about Shanker’s threats for a while now, said Dhanamma and also her cousin, P Ramesh.