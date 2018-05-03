Pool managements of Hyderabad should also check medical history of patrons

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For 22-year-old K Vinayak, taking a dip in the swimming pool must have seemed like an exciting affair; after all it’s summer. But the dip cost him his life. The degree student suffered seizures on entering the pool and died. As demand soars, many swimming pools are allowing people to enter without checking their medical history.

“If people have any health issues or have a medical history of seizures or any contraindication to water, the coaches should be informed so that special attention is taken. It should be noted that water accidents, like any other accidents, happen within minutes, “ said C Jacob Vijay, a beach lifeguard and a trainer for paramilitary servicemen in disaster management.

While medical declarations are mandatory for people wanting to use GHMC swimming pools, private facilities do not follow any such practices. In a survey of three swimming pools in the city by Express, it was found that none of the pools ask its members or guests about medical problems or skin allergies that one has before allowing them to use the pools.

Experts point out that even skin allergies and infections are common whenever authorities of a swimming pool use excess amounts of chlorine or bromine to maintain the cleanliness of a pool. “Skin irritation, eye-watering and redness in the eye are the most common allergies that arise when the chlorine levels are high in swimming pools,” said Dr K Varadha, a skin specialist and cosmetologist. Skin infections, on the other hand, are less likely to spread through public swimming pools,” he added.