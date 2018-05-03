Home Cities Hyderabad

Pool managements of Hyderabad should also check medical history of patrons

While medical declarations are mandatory for people wanting to use GHMC swimming pools, private facilities do not follow any such practices.

Published: 03rd May 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For 22-year-old K Vinayak, taking a dip in the swimming pool must have seemed like an exciting affair; after all it’s summer. But the dip cost him his life. The degree student suffered seizures on entering the pool and died. As demand soars, many swimming pools are allowing people to enter without checking their medical history.

“If people have any health issues or have a medical history of seizures or any contraindication to water, the coaches should be informed so that special attention is taken. It should be noted that water accidents, like any other accidents, happen within minutes, “ said C Jacob Vijay, a beach lifeguard and a trainer for paramilitary servicemen in disaster management. 

While medical declarations are mandatory for people wanting to use GHMC swimming pools, private facilities do not follow any such practices. In a survey of three swimming pools in the city by Express, it was found that none of the pools ask its members or guests about medical problems or skin allergies that one has before allowing them to use the pools.

Experts point out that even skin allergies and infections are common whenever authorities of a swimming pool use excess amounts of chlorine or bromine to maintain the cleanliness of a pool. “Skin irritation, eye-watering and redness in the eye are the most common allergies that arise when the chlorine levels are high in swimming pools,” said Dr K Varadha, a skin specialist and cosmetologist. Skin infections, on the other hand, are less likely to spread through public swimming pools,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
swimming pool
More from this section

Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad

How the roads should be, and how they are in India

Handcuffs

Hyderabad-based Facebook page admin arrested for 'defamatory' photo, let off on bail

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity