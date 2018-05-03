Swimming in troubled waters

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer is the time to hit swimming pools to relax, rejuvenate and for a holistic workout. But, are our city swimming pools safe? Express conducted a random survey of three private swimming pools in Hyderabad that revealed gaping holes in safety measures. Many of these pools lack certified lifeguards and life-saving equipment within immediate reach. The bigger problem, however, is the lack of an overseeing authority to monitor these swimming pools that have sprung up across the city.

The lack of these basic safety measures are alarming as increasing cases of deaths at private swimming pools are being reported. Take the case of Sai Sri Swimming pool in Allwyn Colony for example. The pool, that is used by hundreds at a time, does not have a single lifeguard or ring buoy to assist beginners in case of an eventuality.

At two other pools in Madhapur—Oyster swimming pool and Seasons swimming pool—all that it takes to be a lifeguard is to know how to swim. However, this is not enough according to the guidelines of National Institute of Watersports (NIWS), Goa or the International Standards. According to NIWS, a qualified lifeguard should be proficient in head-up freestyle swimming and side stroke besides ability in giving appropriate communication signals, conduct CPR in times of emergencies and use artificial resuscitators.

“A lifeguard must also be efficient in dry rescue skills and give communication signals to guide swimmers to a safe place,” explained C Jacob Vijay, a beach lifeguard. Suheim Shaikh, a member of Rashtriya Life Saving Society India (RLSSI) also pointed out the necessity for specialised training. “However, the quality of lifeguards at swimming pools are not being taken seriously. All it takes is one untoward incident for officials to formulate a set of guidelines,” he added.

But that logic does not seem to hold water. At least three individuals, including two teenagers, have died in city swimming pools in the last two months. But nothing has changed on ground. Earlier in March this year, the State consumer forum ordered a swimming pool in the city to pay around `4.5L to the father of a boy who drowned to death. The forum had found that the swimming pool had no safety measures. But even the forum’s directive has not made an impact on the overall state of affairs.

Precautions to be taken by swimmers

People should take shower before and after swimming

Parents need to accompany their children and notice their movement

Ensure that safety equipment like ring buoy or a rope is properly placed and handy

Advisable for parents also to learn life supporting lessons

Precautions pool owners should take

Water should be clear and a ph level of 7.2 - 7.8 should be maintained

Chlorine levels should be optimally maintained at 1-3 parts per million during the day and night

Lifeguards should be trained and should have certification from a competent body