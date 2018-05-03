Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad sizzled on Wednesday with many areas of the city recording maximum temperature above 42 degree Celsius. However, light thundershowers towards the evening in a few parts of the city brought some relief from the soaring temperatures. Thundershowers were witnessed mostly in areas around Secunderabad and Rajendranagar.

The automatic weather stations of Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS) recorded light rainfall of around 1-10 millimeters at Bollaram, Madhapur, Mondamarket, Musheerabad, BHEL, Asifnagar, Golkonda, Amberpet, Malkajgiri, Rajendranagar and West Marredpally. While the thundershowers were neither intense nor did they not last long, they managed to bring some relief from high temperatures the city folk have been experiencing since past few weeks.

The thundershowers occurred due to a trough running from Chhattisgarh till south Tamil Nadu, passing through Vidarbha and Marathwada in Maharashtra and through Telangana. Over some parts of the city the winds passing along the trough line converged and caused thundershowers, said an IMD meteorologist.

The thundershowers might last for next 1-2 days more, after which the temperatures will start to rise again. However, the next two days maximum temperatures will be around 40 degree Celsius in the city and daytime will be sweaty due to high humidity levels in atmosphere.

Rumours being spread on WhatsApp

On Wednesday one message circulating on WhatsApp that Telangana government has issued ‘red alert’ for 3 days and that the mean temperatures will remain between 45.1 degree Celsius to 48 degree Celsius. However, it may be mentioned here that there has been no such warning by the government on the temperature rise and there has been no heatwave warning by the IMD.