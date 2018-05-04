Home Cities Hyderabad

Chickenpox cases on the rise in Hyderabad

The increase in the number of Chicken Pox victims substantiates this claim in Hyderabad which is witnessing rising temperature.

Published: 04th May 2018 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes | AP

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Infectious diseases tend to become more widespread in the summers because of the heat. The increase in the number of Chicken Pox victims substantiates this claim in Telangana's Hyderabad which is witnessing rising temperature.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Shankar, a Superintendent in the Fever Hospital said "Chicken Pox is the most common disease in the summer season. This season is most likely for this disease because we sweat more. It first starts with symptoms of high fever and small rashes on the body."

He further advised people to get it diagnosed when they notice such symptoms in them.

"It affects mostly the kids, pregnant ladies and old-age people. It is a contagious disease which will affect many people if one person gets in a family. It is better to keep the affected away from everyone and give them rest and it may help it from spreading to everyone and even cure the patient quickly."

He further said that rate of Chicken Pox has gradually increased this year as in the month of April, there were 90 cases noted while in March, 60 such cases were reported.

"There is a separate ward for these patients as we don't want the infections to spread. Most people get Chicken Pox once in their life, which increases their immune system. We are even giving vaccines for this and even a booster dose to prevent chicken pox. It is always better to protect ourselves from getting infected," added Shankar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chicken pox Hyderabad Telangana

Comments

More from this section

Hyderabad rains: GHMC receives 112 complaints 

'Secunderabad Cantonment Board not granting building permissions despite clearing cess dues'

Lightning kills two children in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity