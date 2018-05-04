Drug user caught in Hyderabad while selling LSD blots, ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drug user who bought LSD blots from Goa and sold it at double the price to his customer in Hyderabad, was caught with 37 LSD blots and 150 grams of ganja by West Zone Task Force Police on Thursday. This is not the first time the accused Shishir Chauhan (24) has been caught. He was apprehended by police in November-2015, who handed him to Anti-Narcotics Cell of Central Crime Station. However, he was released on bail from Chanchalguda Jail after 20 days.

After he was released, he started a cab business. Police stated that since he did not earn enough to meet his lavish lifestyle, he went back to his old trade of LSD stamps.A resident of RK Puram, the youngster was into the habit of slipping LSD blots onto his tongue and consume ganja. Apart from scoring LSD stamps for consumption, he used to go to Goa to get drug stock to sell it in Hyderabad. The blots which were bought anywhere between `700-`1,000, were sold at around `2,000.

When the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department officials were still chasing drug peddlers, Shishir went to Goa (in August) and bought 100 LSD blots. Of them, after selling 63 blots, 37 were still with him.

P Radha Kishan Rao, deputy commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, said that based on a tip off, they laid trap and apprehended the accused.