Health in your hands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To commemorate the World Hand Hygiene Day, held on 5th of May every year, globally, Apollo Hospitals hosted a Flash mob dance, today at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.The dance was tosensitise the patients, visitors and staff on the need to maintain hand hygiene(cleaning hands). Hospital consultants, medical, para-medical staff, patients and their attendants participated in the program.

Students of Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy performed the thought provoking and educative flash mob dance. Lack of hand hygiene is the single most potent cause of an infection, be it hospital or home. Cleaning hands is vital, as germs in our hands are invisible to the eye. We remain under the impression that our hands are clean, but thedanger of infection is lurking, with the presence of germs on unclean hands, says Dr Ratna Rao, Head of Microbiology Department, Apollo Hospitals.

Even as kids, we had our elders emphasising on washing our hands before consuming food and that is deeply instilled in us as a habit. Hand hygiene is extremely critical in healthcare set up too. It is the only act which can ensure patients beingsafe from getting infections, she adds.Every year World Health Organisation celebrates May 5th as Hand hygiene day to re-emphasise the importance of clean hands and this year the slogan is Prevent Sepsis- Clean Hands