Home Cities Hyderabad

Health in your hands

To commemorate the World Hand Hygiene Day, held on 5th of May every year, globally, Apollo Hospitals hosted a Flash mob dance, today at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.The dance was tosensitise the pa

Published: 04th May 2018 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To commemorate the World Hand Hygiene Day, held on 5th of May every year, globally, Apollo Hospitals hosted a Flash mob dance, today at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.The dance was tosensitise the patients, visitors and staff on the need to maintain hand hygiene(cleaning hands). Hospital consultants, medical, para-medical staff, patients and their attendants participated in the program.

Students of Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy performed the thought provoking and educative flash mob dance. Lack of hand hygiene is the single most potent cause of an infection, be it hospital or home. Cleaning hands is vital, as germs in our hands are invisible to the eye. We remain under the impression that our hands are clean, but thedanger of infection is lurking, with the presence of germs on unclean hands, says Dr Ratna Rao, Head of Microbiology Department, Apollo Hospitals.

Even as kids, we had our elders emphasising on washing our hands before consuming food and that is deeply instilled in us as a habit. Hand hygiene is extremely critical in healthcare set up too. It is the only act which can ensure patients beingsafe from getting infections, she adds.Every year World Health Organisation celebrates May 5th as Hand hygiene day to re-emphasise the importance of clean hands and this year the slogan is  Prevent Sepsis- Clean Hands

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Rotterdam  in a day

Kitchen Connect

Shikmapur Stories

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity