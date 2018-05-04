Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Temperatures in Hyderabad dropped by almost 10-20 degree Celsius in a span of 2-3 hours on Thursday as the city witnessed a drastic change in weather. Weather in the city changed from being scorching hot till afternoon to thunderstorms towards the evening, caused by sudden rainfall accompanied with high speed winds up to 40 kilometre per hour. Maximum temperatures in Hyderabad on Thursday were recorded between 37-40 degree Celsius till afternoon 2 pm.

However, thanks to sudden rains accompanied with high speed winds, by 5 pm, the temperatures fell down to about 25 degree Celsius which further fell down to between 22-26 degree Celsius by 7 pm. In some parts of the city like Moula Ali and Kapra, the temperatures were as low as 21.5 degree Celsius. For example, in Nampally and Khairatabad, the temperature hovered around 41 degree C at 2 pm, and at 4 pm, it was recorded at 20 degree C. Most parts of the city received 10-20 mm rainfall in a matter of hours. The highest rainfall was recorded 43.5 mm at Uppal, followed by 43 mm in Bandlaguda.

Since the past few days, temperatures in the city were being recorded between 40-43 degree Celsius. However, thanks to the drastic change in weather and fall in temperatures, city folks ventured out of their homes and offices to enjoy the pleasant change in weather. Weather phenomenon like Hyderabad was expected in some other parts of the state as well, including in Warangal(Rural and Urban). In Parkal, Warangal (Rural), maximum rainfall of 70.5mm was recorded.

When contacted, Dr K Nagaratna, Head of Weather Forecasting division and Scientist-D at IMD said that the change in weather, mainly in the eastern part of Telangana was because of various factors which includes forming of cumulonimbus clouds which happens regularly during the pre-monsoon season; presence of upper cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha; incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal and subsequently from the north-coastal AP and other parts of Andhra Pradesh and due to merging of two troughs, one running from Marathwada till north interior Karnataka and another running from central Maharashtra till southern Tamil Nadu. Dr Nagaratna added it was the incursion of moisture from Bay or Bengal and from parts of AP which intensified the weather phenomenon on Thursday.

Water supply to be affected today

Due to heavy winds and rains on Thursday, there was interruption in power supply at all pumping stations located at water supply sources of Manjeera, Krishna- Phase-I, II and III and Godavari. Due to this power interruptions, there will be delayed or short supplies of water on May 4 and the supplies will be stabilised on May 5. HMWS&SB requested the consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.