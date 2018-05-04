Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rains: GHMC receives 112 complaints 

Chaos marked traffic on many roads in the city due to stagnation of rain water and branches of trees break off due to the winds and blocking roads.

Published: 04th May 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists have a tough time commuting on a water logged road, in Hyderabad on Thursday. Most parts of the city received 10-20 mm rainfall in a matter of hours | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC grievance cell received 112 calls complaining of trees falling down and 21 calls on waterlogging till 7 pm. At Mecca Masjid near Charminar, some temporary sheds constructed inside the mosque collapsed due to the winds which were blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour, as a result of which three people were reportedly injured.

Chaos marked traffic on many roads in the city due to stagnation of rain water and branches of trees break off due to the winds and blocking roads. In some places like Engine Bowli and Hashmabad near Falaknuma, at 6 number junction and near the High Court, traffic cops had to rush in to chop fallen trees and remove them from the road to ensure smooth flow of traffic and at some places had to clear water logging as well. 

There were also incidents of electric poles falling down due to high speed winds and also transformers getting affected and power cables getting snapped due to falling of trees, as a result power outages were also experienced in some parts of the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad rains

Comments

More from this section

'Secunderabad Cantonment Board not granting building permissions despite clearing cess dues'

Lightning kills two children in Hyderabad

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

Drug user caught in Hyderabad while selling LSD blots, ganja

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity