Hyderabad rains: GHMC receives 112 complaints 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC grievance cell received 112 calls complaining of trees falling down and 21 calls on waterlogging till 7 pm. At Mecca Masjid near Charminar, some temporary sheds constructed inside the mosque collapsed due to the winds which were blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour, as a result of which three people were reportedly injured.

Chaos marked traffic on many roads in the city due to stagnation of rain water and branches of trees break off due to the winds and blocking roads. In some places like Engine Bowli and Hashmabad near Falaknuma, at 6 number junction and near the High Court, traffic cops had to rush in to chop fallen trees and remove them from the road to ensure smooth flow of traffic and at some places had to clear water logging as well.

There were also incidents of electric poles falling down due to high speed winds and also transformers getting affected and power cables getting snapped due to falling of trees, as a result power outages were also experienced in some parts of the city.