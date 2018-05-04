Kitchen Connect

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sometimes the search for little things open unexpected doors. When Harish Kumar, who came to Hyderabad from Meerut in 2006, was looking for home-style phulka (wheat chapati) to have at lunch one day, little did he know that 12 years down the line, he would be the owner of four restaurants that would churn out over 4,000 phulkas per day.

From a small hole-in-the-wall place in Ameerpet, Shriji Rasoi has come a long way, with new branches in Chandanagar, Gachibowli and Serilingampally. Harish’s wife, Rashmi, who has been an equal partner in expanding the business, gives all credit to sheer hard work, and her beloved Lord Krishna, after whom the restaurant is named.

“When we started, there were just four people – me, my husband and two workers. We used to work in the hotel the whole day, and providing home-style, budget-friendly vegetarian food to our customers was our only passion. With God’s grace, we were able to break-even only in two months,” she shares. The quick success was not that surprising as in a biryani-obsessed land, there are very few places that offer tasty and affordable vegetarian food.

The founders: Rashmi Goel and

Harish Kumar

Even after a decade, as I glanced through their menu at the Chandanagar branch, I find that their USP remains the same – variety and affordability. While you can get a thhali here for `70, many off-beat dishes like stuffed tomatoes and capsicum dot the menu.

Over a gratifying glass of buttermilk, Rashmi tells me about their best-selling items and brand positioning. “Our stuffed parathas and lassi are a hit among the customers. In this market, where every other Indian bread is made from maida, our wheat phulkas stand out. Ours is a no frills place that focuses on cleanliness and food. If we invest in providing AC and luxury decor, the cost will be passed on to the customers.”

As we chatted, an array of dishes appeared on our table. I digged into the alu-pyaaz paratha first which was crispy and came with a generous helping of butter. The Kaju Butter Jeera Rice was aromatic and mildly spiced. The Mixed Dal and Mixed Veg (dry) reminded me of home, and went well with the phulka. The Hara Bhara Masala, however, deserves a special mention.

It consists of crispy, vegetable kebabs served in gravy of spinach and methi. All of these were washed down with a glass of creamy lassi. But the icing on the cake was the raw jackfruit curry, which is a difficult item to find in the city.Apart from the usual dishes, Rashmi informed, they also serve special items like Dal Bati Churma, Litti Chokha and Aam Panna during the weekends. So, if you are looking for a good place to have a family dinner without burning a hole in your pocket, this is the place for you.

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2