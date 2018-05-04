Rain fury: Hyderabad motorists caught unawares 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With wind blowing at 30 to 40 km per hour, motorists and pedestrians had to be careful about trees and hoardings that were uprooted in the city on Thursday. In some localities where road works are underway, ditches got filled with water and motorists, car drivers drove straight into them as they could not spot the ditches. A few bikers fell down.

As the trees branches fell on roads, cars and motorcycles, flow of traffic got obstructed in some parts like Engine Bowli, Falaknuma, Bhavani Nagar, Raj Bhavan Road, Tank Bund Road, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Sainikpuri and other localities.

The downpour resulted in inundation of low-lying areas and rain water overflowed on main roads including Doodhbolwi junction, in Chandrayangutta and Punjagutta. Flexi banners fell on metro tracks in Ameerpet section. However, they were removed immediately by the alert staff.In some areas, traffic policemen and the public jumped into action and dragged tree branches to the roadside