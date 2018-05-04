Home Cities Hyderabad

Rain fury: Hyderabad motorists caught unawares 

With wind blowing at 30 to 40 km per hour, motorists and pedestrians had to be careful about trees and hoardings that were uprooted in the city on Thursday. 

Published: 04th May 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With wind blowing at 30 to 40 km per hour, motorists and pedestrians had to be careful about trees and hoardings that were uprooted in the city on Thursday. In some localities where road works are underway, ditches got filled with water and motorists, car drivers drove straight into them as they could not spot the ditches. A few bikers fell down.

As the trees branches fell on roads, cars and motorcycles, flow of traffic got obstructed in some parts like Engine Bowli, Falaknuma, Bhavani Nagar, Raj Bhavan Road, Tank Bund Road, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Sainikpuri and other localities.  

The downpour resulted in inundation of low-lying areas and rain water overflowed on main roads including Doodhbolwi junction, in Chandrayangutta and Punjagutta. Flexi banners fell on metro tracks in Ameerpet section. However, they were removed immediately by the alert staff.In some areas, traffic policemen and the public jumped into action and dragged tree branches to the roadside

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad rain Hyderabad motorists

Comments

More from this section

Hyderabad rains: GHMC receives 112 complaints 

'Secunderabad Cantonment Board not granting building permissions despite clearing cess dues'

Lightning kills two children in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity