Rotterdam  in a day

HYDERABAD: We, Indians believe in “paisa vasool”. Right? When people take the Schengen Visa after investing a lot of effort, time and money, it makes sense to use it to the maximum, which translates to visiting as many Schengen countries as possible during the tightly packed Europe tour.Never mind, as long as one enjoys each moment. I can suggest a sensible (and profitable) plan: Jet Airways has direct flights to Amsterdam from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. They provide seamless access from Amsterdam to 64 destinations across Europe and North America, with their codeshare partners.

Additionally, guests can benefit from Jet Airways’ unique option: to travel through one gateway and return via another, on a single itinerary from its three European gateways, like Paris, London and Amsterdam, while the guest can accrue and redeem points on each other. That way you can land in Amsterdam, visit nearby cities like Rotterdam, the Hague and proceed to other countries on your European sojourn. Does this excite you and your family?

Why visit Rotterdam?

Futuristic architecture, inspired initiatives such as inner-city canal surfing, a proliferation of art, and a surge of drinking, dining and nightlife venues make Rotterdam one of Europe’s most exhilarating cities right now. I am sure most of your kitty group ‘memsaabs’ or their 24x7 busy husbands are not aware of this. But you want to be in the ‘classy league’, don’t you?

If you have just one day to spare in Rotterdam, there’s still plenty that you can do like how I did from morning to evening. My day started at the Rotterdam Tourist Office one chilly morning, sipping a hot chocolate with lots of cream (so typically Dutch!). The statue of a famous philosopher from the city, Desiderius Erasmus, painted a bright, fluorescent green, gazed at me approvingly from their gardens. For, I had gone to visit his city to get enlightened.

After a street art tour through the city and a visit to the much talked about De Bijenkorf (international brands in fashion, cosmetics, accessories, home decoration etc.) – the most inspiring and creative department store, we had lunch at Thoms.

Amazing Architecture!

Rotterdam is a veritable open-air gallery of modern, postmodern and contemporary construction. It’s a remarkable feat for a city largely razed to the ground during the Second World War. “The Markthal” is Rotterdam’s most visited building by far. The hall has a sort of poetry to it as well as boldness. Holland’s first indoor food market combined with luxury housing, its extraordinary inverted U-shaped design (like a horseshoe) incorporates glass-walled apartments arching over the food hall’s fantastical 40-metre high ceiling that is painted with fruit and vegetable murals. It houses scores of artisan stalls and eateries.

As I was going around exploring the market, I stopped at a familiar sight: a grinding stone so similar to ours. It had partly pounded turmeric in it. It belonged to the giggling duo Samira and Houda from Morocco. We exchanged notes on Indian and Morocco – needless to say, that Bollywood figured prominently in our talk. These vivacious ladies sell spices brought from their home in Morocco.

I asked in all curiosity, “What is the grinding stone called in your language?” More giggles followed and out came the answer: Tahuna Bahamas… I carefully noted down asking repeatedly for the correct pronunciation. It reminded me of my grandmother’s grinding stone and made me nostalgic.

Later we visited Winy Maas’s (the creator of this architectural marvel) firm, MVRDV where Maas and his 200 employees are hard at work dreaming up wonderful new buildings and cities.

Cube Houses are a set of innovative houses designed by architect Piet Blom and based on the concept of “living as an urban roof”: high-density housing with sufficient space on the ground level, since its main purpose is to optimise the space inside. Tilting the cube of conventional house 45 degrees, and resting it upon a hexagon-shaped pylon, he created a design representing a village within a city, where each house represents a tree, and all the houses together, a forest.

A few pre-war structures still stand, including the Laurenskerk church, the only remaining medieval structure in the city. It seemed a lone reminder of the past.

A quick ride in a water taxi on the River Maas, we were transported to a bygone era.

Cocktails at NY Basement

Close your eyes, take a deep breath and smell the scents of food and drinks. Open your eyes, and it looks like you went back in time to the Roaring Twenties – the pre-war Manhattan. This is what drinking a cocktail is like at NY basement, which has an eye-catching 11 metre-long bar. The cocktail menu is based on the golden era of jazz and is a tribute to all the famous, and less famous jazz stars. Try your hat with a Frank Sinatra My Way, a cocktail with Campari liqueur, Cocchi vermouth and Bullet bourbon. Or an Etta James’ At last, a mix of Rooster and Wolf brandy, red wine cordial, clove syrup and cinnamon. The choice is yours. I am sure this will give you enough to boast about for many weeks in the card parties and golf sessions.

Useful links:

www.jetairways.com

www.holland.com

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)