'Secunderabad Cantonment Board not granting building permissions despite clearing cess dues'

HYDERABAD: Even as the Secunderabad Cantonment Board is pressing for property tax defaulters to pay up, allegations are being levelled against the Board for not granting building permissions in spite of clearing all tax dues last year. A few residents approached the Board office on Thursday and submitted representations to the chief executive officer.

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) served notices to 300 property owners for failing to pay tax to the civic body this year. Authorities have also warned defaulters against attachment of their properties.

As per figures available, there are 37,209 property owners — including domestic and commercial — in SCB limits. The Board has collected Rs 23.5 crore towards property tax and it is estimated that another `3 crore needs to be collected from defaulters.

On Wednesday (May 2), SCB served notices to all the 300 defaulters. They have been given a time frame of 30 days to pay property tax dues. Meanwhile, some residents allege that even after clearing the tax dues they are not being given building permissions. A few domestic property owners have been repeatedly approaching the SCB for building permission. One such tax payer, M Mahalakshmi, a resident of Ward-5 in SCB, said she has been running from pillar to post for over a year now.

“We applied for building permission and cleared all property tax dues. But even then we are not being given any permissions. I am tired of running to engineering department officials. What is the use of clearing property tax and waiting for building permission while some other defaulters are getting permissions with support of elected members?”

Responding to the allegations, Vice-President J Ramakrishna said that SCB would grant building permission only if the property owner submitted the link documents for the land. “As per SCB’s by-laws, submission of link documents is necessary for land that is 80 years

or more old,” he said. SCB’s Superintendent (Tax), Annie, confirmed that 300 defaulters have been served notices by two special teams.

“We will give one month for them to pay up the dues. Even then if they fail to clear the dues, we will attach the properties to SCB. Some of them are approaching courts to get stay orders,” she said.

The SCB has also issued a second notice to the Local Military Authority for pending service charge dues of Rs 466 crore.

“We have sent several representations to the Ministry of Defence. Yet we have not received any response. The Defence Ministry has allocated only Rs 50 crore out of Rs 466 crore in this financial year,” SCB’s Superintendent added.