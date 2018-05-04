Home Cities Hyderabad

Shikmapur Stories

Only select restaurants in the city offer this succulent mouth-dissolving kebab
 

Published: 04th May 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By lSabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian cuisine boasts of a few hundred varieties of kebabs, using many cooking techniques such as grilling, skewering, pan-frying or even roasting on a stone.  Among the kebabs prepared as a patty from minced or ground meat are Galouti from Lucknow, Chapli from Pakistan, and Shaami from Delhi.  Hyderabad also boasts of its own variety of such a kebab which is known as Shikampur or Shikampuri, which is a soft and delicate in texture.

The word shikam means “belly” in Urdu, and pur means full. Shikampur thus literally means filled up belly, possibly because the meat patties are stuffed inside with a filling of hung curd and chopped fried onions. This is to add to the dish a little tanginess or khattapan that Hyderabadi cuisine is known for.  Says the food connoisseur Chef Pradeep Khosla that Shikampur Kababs were carried as typical safri khana or travel food in Hyderabad during earlier times. Jamrud or dried yoghurt powder and powdered fried onions were used then to ensure that the dish stays fresh for a few days. 

The preparation of the kebab is not very complicated.  Boneless pieces of beef or mutton are cooked in ghee with soaked chana dal as well as select spices and garam masala till the water is completely absorbed. The meat is then hand pounded to almost a dough like consistency adding masala and a little lemon juice and shaped into flat patties. A hole is next made in the middle, where a mixture of thick hung curd, chopped onions, green chillies, mint and coriander leaves is infused. The patties are then shallow fried in oil or ghee, and served with sides such as paratha, mint chutney, and sliced onions. . 

Shikampur is sometimes served for the Muslim wedding feasts in the city, but the best versions of these kebabs are sampled at Hyderabadi homes especially on Fridays where it is enjoyed with khatti dal and rice.  As per home chef Ahaana Khan, the dish has been one of the most ordered for parties and functions. Sadly the dish is no longer widely available in many restaurants, the smaller eateries prefer to prepare Shaami Kebab rather than Shikampur. Chicha’s at Masab Tank, Sarvy Restaurant and Zaiqa-E-Hyderabad at Banjara Hills are few  restaurants in the city known for their Shikampur kababs.  Shadab Hotel at Old City serves the dish only on Fridays that can be enjoyed with bagara khana and dalcha. 

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Rotterdam  in a day

Kitchen Connect

Health in your hands

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity