Be prepared to tackle monsoon, Municipal Administration minister KTR tells Hyderabad corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Friday directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to prepare themselves as the monsoon season is around the corner. In light of heavy rains on Thursday, the minister held a review meeting with GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC officials here on Friday. He directed to desilt the nala and storm water drains for free flow of rain water. He said that the government has already sanctioned funds for this purpose.

He wanted GHMC authorities to deal with nala squatters based on their social conditions by providing them financial support and accommodation. “Top priority should be given on addressing the water logging issues besides road restoration works,” KTR said. The minister said that pumps should be installed in areas which are prone to water-logging, minister said. As many as 100 pumps are already available but it is necessary to increase the number, KTR pointed out. The GHMC disaster management wing should coordinate with different line departments and prepare action plans.