Engineering stream students face technical glitches during EAMCET​ exam

HYDERABAD: The aspirants of engineering stream test in EAMCET found the maths paper difficult. “Math was as difficult as the AP EAMCET. Most questions were lengthy and it became really difficult to manage time. Physics and Chemistry were comparatively easier. But on the whole it was a good paper and I am hopeful of scoring between 120/130,” said Yashasvi Malladi. Though it was the third day when the exam was being conducted by the JNTU-H, several students reported technical glitches during the exam. It is the first time the test is being conducted online.

“At my centre, several people had difficulty in starting the computers. On several computers, the login page was not open and the computer had to be rebooted. I am glad I reached an hour before the exam commenced and got the issues fixed in time,” said Prajakta Ravi, another aspirant. As many as 45,681 students appeared for Eamcet in 74 test centres in the state on Friday.