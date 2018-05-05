Hyderabad: Army man, six others arrested in job scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Army personnel along with six others have been arrested by Hyderabad police on Saturday in connection with a job scam.

The accused, a Naik with the Golconda Artillery Centre along with others is charged with cheating gullible unemployed youths after collecting lakhs of rupees. In hierarchy, Naik is third highest rank from the bottom, above Sipahi and Lance Naik.

The arrested persons are V Ramanjaneyulu(33), Naik in the Army and native of Kurnool, AP; Syed Hasham(28) who runs Hike Consultancy in Attapur, B Rakesh Babu(31) who is a computer operator at Hike Consultancy, Imran Ahmed Shareef(27) who is an agent with Hike Consultancy.

The other three accused are Dhanaji Dattatry Vishe(30), a driver, Rajendra Ramachandra Bhopatkar(54), a vegetable businessman, and Ankush Dome(28), a driver -- all of whom are residents of Thane district, Maharashtra.

The accused had planned to invest Rs 24.5 lakh cash gathered from cheating job aspirants in counterfeit currency and was promised Rs 1 crore in return by the Thane based gang. However, they collected the cash and went absconding. Posing as policemen, Ramanjaneyulu and others brought the absconding Thane gang to Hyderabad, and in the meantime, they were traced and arrested by Hyderabad police.

Police seized three laptops, 31 fake military call letters, 33 original educational certificates, a car and four police uniforms from the accused.

Claiming good rapport with senior army officials, the accused collected Rs 2.5 lakh from each army job aspirant. They collected original copies of educational certificates and even conducted medical examination of aspirants at the Golconda military hospital, Hyderabad. Fake appointment orders of Indian Army prepared by the consultancy were sent to aspirants via speed post and applied delaying tactics. The selected candidates were assured that they will be sent for training at

ASC Centre Bangalore and they have to join ASC Centre, Ooty.

Similarly, IT job aspirants were cheated to the tune of Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh each. They were issued fake appointment orders of Conoy software Company, Cognizant Software Company and specific joining dates were given. Later, they were informed postponement of date of joining due to certain official reasons.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told media Saturday that the kingpin Ramanjaneyulu and Syed Hasham have established Hike Consultancy without obtaining any permission. "Hasham with the help of Imran Ahmed Shareef used to attract unemployed youth aspiring to land jobs in Multi National Companies and Central Government Departments. Ramanjaneyulu who is working in Indian Army used to attract unemployed youth saying that he is having good rapport with senior Army Officers promised jobs without writing any examination,'' Police Commissioner said.

Anjani Kumar said that the accused duped different people on the guise of providing jobs in Indian army, IT companies and other agencies. "We will write to Indian Army in connection with the offence and request the public not to believe consultancies that have no proper permission. We seized laptops and obtained leads regarding the case,'' Police Commissioner said.

Earlier, Army personnel in Hyderabad had recently hit headlines after CBI registered a case against 12 Army personnel and five others in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment of religious teachers in Army-- the interviews for which were held at Artillery Centre here in July 2013. The complaint was lodged on April 19 by Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Telangana and Andhra sub-area, after an internal probe found the personnel guilty. The accused include Army personnel of the ranks Subedars, Sepoys and Naiks.