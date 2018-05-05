Hyderabad city cools down after thunderstorm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The effect of heavy rains that lashed the city on Thursday left a massive impact on the temperature on Friday. Although the temperatures were either normal or below normal across the State after Thursday’s thunderstorm, the maximum temperatures varied by 6 degree Celsius from one part of the city to another. The maximum temperature was recorded as low as 33.7 degree Celsius in Moula Ali and 39.9 degree Celsius in Patancheru.

In Golconda, Madhapur, Maitrivanam, BHEL, Sardarmahal and Nampally, the temperature was recorded between 38-39 degree Celsius;the temperature in Jubilee Hills, Bandlaguda, Bahadurpura, Asifnagar, Monda market, Balanagar, Amberpet, Trirumalgiri, Srinagar colony and Musheerabad was recorded between 37-38 degree Celsius; in Quthbullapur, Bollaram, Asmangadh, Saroornagar and Khairatabad recorded anywhere between 36-37 degree Celsius;Begumpet and Narayanguda and Himayatnagar recorded between 35-36 degree Celsius; at Marredpally, Malkajgiri and Uppal recorded between 34-35 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) didn’t issue any thunderstorm warning for Saturday, however, weather forecast said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the State.

The districts recorded a temperature between 33-40 degree Celsius. However, in some parts of Jagtial, Adilabad,Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Pedapalli, Sircilla and Medak, the maximum temperatures were recorded between 40-42 degree Celsius and the highest temperature was recorded at 42.3 degree Celsius in Metpalle, Jagtial. The lowest maximum temperature of 33.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Suryapet.