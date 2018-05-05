Hyderabad commuters spend three minutes per km

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MoveInSync Technology Solutions, a Bengaluru-based office commute automation platform, on Friday announced the findings of a pan-India report for Q12018; tracking the office commute travel time, across key cities in India.

The report further analyses the impact of traffic congestion across 6 cities in India. According to Office Commute report 2018 India, in Bengaluru alone the office travel time has increased by 6% as compared to last year. This indicates that on an average, Bengalureans spend about 1 hour one-way to commute an average of 16 kms in most of the areas.

The report analyses employee travel in traffic time across various IT corridors in India namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. The findings of the report indicate how all these cities can be rated according to their infrastructure and commute time and thereby impacting the quality of life and productivity in these cities.

The findings of this report will enable companies to understand the best policies for employee productivity that will benefit them. Further it equips companies and employees to gain clarity on better work life balance. The key findings of this report will also inform government and local authorities to analyse traffic woes and infrastructure loop holes that can be developed to ensure seamless flow of traffic. These and other results are part of the report released today.

The data includes the average amount of time office goers spend min/Km per day in Q1 2018, most congested/bottleneck areas across these cities, and how the cities compared in terms of proper infrastructure planning and number of productive hours lost commuting.The 2018 Q1 Office Commute Report is based on approximately 35 lakh one-way trip data across the cities mapped, using Q1 data 2018 to create key findings of office commute travel time.

Deepesh Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO said, “India is constantly experiencing ongoing infrastructure development projects which hamper the commute. There are plans being implemented to improve the traffic situation, but results are futile.” He further added, “India is increasingly facing traffic woes which have incidental impact to not just employees, but to employers and local authorities as well.

As creators of employee transportation automation in India, we believe that our understanding of this space can be valuable to decision making authorities to create a more efficient system. This report gives a clear perspective of the kind of imbalance that is being created with these inefficiencies.”MoveInSync, the firm that is associated with the survey said, office commute offers huge potential for innovation by leveraging technology to significantly improve efficiency and employee experience. The company has created the market of employee transportation automation.