Hyderabad man’s vacation turns tragic as kin die in mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Never did Ganga Rajam, a private employee, in his wildest of dreams imagine that he would be greeted by the lifeless bodies of his wife and children upon his arrival to the city. The 42-year-old who works for a private company in Qatar had come to the city to spend the summer vacation with his children. But now, all that he has left is dried up tears as his entire family is no more. The native of Jaina in Jagtial district was waiting at the airport with gifts and a box of chocolates around 4:30 am at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It was the time his family was supposed to arrive.

He called them several times, but there was no answer when the police called him and asked him to rush to Gandhi Hospital as they were in a critical condition. He went there to find the bodies of his wife, 35-year-old Sattavva and his two children Sravan (12) and Shalini (10) in the mortuary. According to the Shamirpet police, around 3:30 am on Friday, Sattavva and her children were on their way to the airport when the car over-sped and hit a parked truck at the forest guest house on Rajiv Rahadari. As the car reached the forest guest house, the driver Raju, who was also killed in the accident, lost control and hit the parked truck from behind. The truck was parked on the edge of Rajiv Rahadari near the parking bay. Police stated that overspeeding caused the death.

“A passerby noticed the accident and dialled 108 and the police. We reached the spot and found that four of them were unconscious inside the vehicle. The emergency medical team also arrived when they informed us that all the four were dead,” informed D Bhaskar Reddy, Shamirpet.

Police registered a case under Sec 304 (A) of IPC (negligent driving causing death) and shifted the bodies to Gandhi mortuary for post mortem. An inconsolable Ganga Rajam recalled that the last conversation he had with his wife was informing her about his arrival. He also spoke to his children when they forced her that they should all go and receive him at the airport. “My wife and children were very happy that I am coming to the Hyderabad for the vacation. I was excited to meet them. They were supposed to be at the airport at around 4:30 am. I was frantically trying to reach them, but no one picked my calls,” said Ganga Rajam.

Around 5 am, Shamirpet police informed Ganga Rajam that his family members’ condition was critical and asked him to reach Gandhi hospital. There was no excitement, but tears left for Ganga Rajam. After conducting post mortem, the bodies were handed over.