Hyderabad remains crippled a day after rain wreaks havoc

HYDERABAD: The after effects of gusty winds and heavy rains that pounded the twin cities on Thursday, threw the normal lives out of gear on Friday. Over 153 trees were uprooted, several branches of over 800 trees came crashing down on to the roads, four electric poles fell on the ground, over 150 low lying areas were inundated due to waterlogging leading to traffic snarls, two structures collapsed in Rajendranagar and Khairatabad circles, an arch on Raj Bhavan Road fell down and flex banners attached to the hoardings came off—was the overall extent of the damage.

Central and North Zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) bore the major brunt due to heavy rains, GHMC in-charge Commissioner, Bharati Hollikeri said. However, many of the problems are yet to be fixed by GHMC and other line departments. GHMC assured to clear all the rain related grievances in a day or two.

Citizens, particularly motorists, faced a tough time as many of the main and internal roads were inundated with rain water due to archaic storm drain water system making people difficult to move on the roads.

Though many of them were cleared by Thursday late night, a few were left unattended. Most of the waterlogging took place in Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Jubilee Hills, Alwal, Gajularamam and Malkajgiri circles. Emergency and disaster management teams of GHMC attended to a majority of the grievances by Thursday night itself. Nearly 138 vulnerable waterlogging points were inundated.

Tweets on power cut flood TSSPDCL

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Friday was flooded with tweets of users complaining of power cuts. Since Thursday 2 pm, TSSPDL tweeted around 200 times to respond its customers who complained of power cuts after trees were uprooted and electric lines were snapped following heavy showers of rain in the city. One Nirav Shah from Secunderabad wrote, “@TsspdclCorporat “no power in Jeera Secunderabad for the past 24 hours. Is it lethargy or pure incompetency? Your call centre 155333 is clueless. Plzzz help.”