Home Cities Hyderabad

IT employees of Hyderabad demand eight-hour shift, conduct awareness campaign

With several of the techies working beyond the mandated eight-hour work period according to statutory laws, it has become a common practice for techies to work between 10 - 14 hours everyday.

Published: 05th May 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Members of an IT welfare organisation spread awareness on the working hours in tech companies, in Hyderabad on Friday | r satish babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commemorating the eight-hour work movement held during the industrial revolution in 18th century, an IT welfare organisation in the city campaigned for the need of such employee-friendly practices in the present day scenario in IT companies. 

With several of the techies working beyond the mandated eight-hour work period according to statutory laws, it has become a common practice for techies to work between 10 - 14 hours everyday. Forum for IT Professionals (ForIT), an employee welfare organisation, held the awareness campaign at Raheja Mind Space in Hitec City by interacting with the techies and educating them on their rights. 

“We work beyond 10-12 hours despite the fact that the rules suggest eight hour work. All of our social and family life is affected causing us to have no work-life balance  and still have no job security,” said Praveen Chandrahas, Member ForIT. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
8-hours work IT employees

Comments

More from this section

Secunderabad Cantonment Board discusses road closure issues with defence ministry

Hyderabad city cools down after thunderstorm

Hyderabad remains crippled a day after rain wreaks havoc

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity