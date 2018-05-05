IT employees of Hyderabad demand eight-hour shift, conduct awareness campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commemorating the eight-hour work movement held during the industrial revolution in 18th century, an IT welfare organisation in the city campaigned for the need of such employee-friendly practices in the present day scenario in IT companies.

With several of the techies working beyond the mandated eight-hour work period according to statutory laws, it has become a common practice for techies to work between 10 - 14 hours everyday. Forum for IT Professionals (ForIT), an employee welfare organisation, held the awareness campaign at Raheja Mind Space in Hitec City by interacting with the techies and educating them on their rights.

“We work beyond 10-12 hours despite the fact that the rules suggest eight hour work. All of our social and family life is affected causing us to have no work-life balance and still have no job security,” said Praveen Chandrahas, Member ForIT.