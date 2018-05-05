Secunderabad Cantonment Board discusses road closure issues with defence ministry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Cantonment Board vice-president J Ramakrishna and Malkajgiri MP Ch Malla Reddy raised various issues regarding SCB including road closures problems at meeting convened by defence ministry in New Delhi, with 62 cantonment representatives and MPs. According to SCB vice president and the MP, the defence minister did not speak anything in the meeting, which was restricted only to the presentation of a problems from 62 Cantonment Boards in the country.

The SCB vice-president raised issues mainly on road closures without following the process of law and in violation of Section 258 of the Cantonments Act by Local Military Authority (LMA). He

requested to reopen all roads closures in the SCB limits and release pending service charges and streamline the annual allotments of the service charges to the board. The cantonment employees are working from two decades in the SCB and demanded employees transfer as per the central government employees policies.

The building by-laws of SCB are more than 80 years old are not suited to modern needs and implement the Building Regularization Scheme (BRS).When Contacted, Malkajgiri MP M.Malla Reddy said “We requested the defence ministry to reopen the roads closed and raised issues plaguing SCB.” He said the

issue on Cantonment hospital facilities in the meeting was also raised.

“We reminded that hospital was inaugurated by the then Defence minister Manohar Parrikar in 2015 and demanded to start recruitment of doctors and staff in the hospital. Also requested to release the pending service charge as the board was in dire need of money for its development activities, he added.