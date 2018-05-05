Home Cities Hyderabad

Sudan Nationals held for raping Uganda woman in Hyderabad

The incident was reported in the limits of Osmania University police station. The victim was sent to the hospital for medical checkup.

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Two Sudan nationals were arrested on Thursday night by Osmania University police for raping a 21-year-old Uganda woman.

The arrested were identified as Amar Hasan and Mohammed Fageer.

"21-year-old woman Kyakuwa Racheal Lavender who is a Uganda National and is staying in Pune had come to meet Amar Hasan who is a Sudan national on April 29 as the duo are friends, both had met in Goa earlier in January, the victim visited Hyderabad earlier two times to meet Amar Hasan, this time the victim again came down to Hyderabad to meet Amar Hasan at his flat located in Seethaphalmandi area, later she alleged that without her consent Amar Hasan, and his friend Mohammed Fageer raped her," Narsiah, ACP, Kachiguda Division said.

The incident was reported in the limits of Osmania University police station. The victim was sent to the hospital for medical checkup.

Further probe is on.

