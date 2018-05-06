Chai-Na batch to continue, say Narayana officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The management of Narayana college on Saturday refuted all charges levelled against them by Sri Chaitanya college. The management also made it clear that Chai-Na batch will continue until the students studying now in the common batch complete their intermediate 2nd year.

The directors of Narayana, Sindhura, Sharani and executive director, Puneet termed the accusations made by Sri Chaitanya as silly and baseless. They clarified that as per the MoU between Narayana and Sri Chaitanya dated December 15, 2014, both the institutions have equal rights to claim the results secured by the students of Sarvani Educational Society (Chai-Na batch) as their own.

Dr. Sindhura clearly stated that Narayana has undisputed right to publicise the results as the Chai-Na batch is run with the academic schedules based on Narayana's famous Co-Spark programme. Sharani said that as per clause 3 of the MoU, both institutions are entitled to announce ranks below 100 in IIT and ranks below 200 in Medical as their own. She said that Narayana has always been known for their ethical and transparent practices.

Puneet said that it was not correct to abandon children in the middle of their studies. A decision to terminate the common batch can only be taken when the current students finish their course in 2019, he said.