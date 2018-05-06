Home Cities Hyderabad

Counselling for GITAM Admission Test -2018 from May 16

Published: 06th May 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counselling for GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2018) through online sliding method for eligible candidates will be held between May 16 and 19. Eligible rank holders qualified in GAT-2018 are required to attend online counselling with their call letters which can be downloaded from the university website (www.gitam.edu).

The seven counselling centres are GITAM Hyderabad Campus, Hyderabad City, GITAM Visakhapatnam Campus, Vijayawada, Tirupati, GITAM Bengaluru Campus and Bengaluru City. Counseling starts on May 16 at 9 am for SC, ST & PH candidates. It will continue from 10 am on wards for 1 to 6,000 rank holders, 6,001 to 13,000 on May 17, 13,001 to 20,000 on May 18 and 20,001 to 26,000 on May 19.

The counselling and seat allotment of GAT 2018 will be based on the rank obtained by the candidate in the entrance exam. The counselling process of GITAM includes payment of counselling and tuition fee, choice filling and locking, and document verification. Candidates can attend at any of the seven counselling centers of GAT, and bring along the counselling call letter and all academic documents and caste and disability certificates. For details contact: 95424-24256/66

