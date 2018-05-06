Home guard, ward boy held for raping woman at  Osmania General Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ward boy at Osmania General Hospital and a home guard posted at the hospital, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the hospital building. The incident, according to the victim, took place between 3 and 4.30 am on May 3, when she was waiting at the hospital.

According to police, the woman had gone to OGH on the night of May 2 for a medical examination as directed by Banjara Hills police, after she lodged complaint against her husband charging him with domestic violence. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and directed her to go to Osmania Hospital for medical examination. As she was waiting in the hospital, the ward boy and the home guard allegedly assaulted her sexually in the first floor of the building.

Afzalgunj police registered criminal cases against the accused and arrested them. They were produced before the court.

Sultanbazar ACP, Chetana Mylabhutala, said "When the incident took place, the victim was drunk. The ward boy Nagaraju and home guard allegedly took the victim to a room and assaulted her sexually."

Nagaraju, who is permanent employee at OGH, was suspended from service.