Hyderabad: Woman dies in road mishap, 15 others injured

A woman died on the spot and 15 passengers suffered minor injuries after a speeding bus hit another bus head-on at Debbala Gadda gate in Kandukur police limits on Saturday.

Published: 06th May 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 05:03 AM

The remnants of the bus after the accident at Debbala Gadda gate in Kandukur police limits on Saturday | EXPRESS PHOTO

By Express News Service

The woman's details are yet to be ascertained. Her body was shifted to mortuary for post mortem examination. Police also issued circulars to all police stations to identify the deceased.

The police said that a bus belonging to Kalwakurthy depot was coming from Hyderabad to Kalwakurthy carrying passengers. As the bus reached Debbala Gadda gate, the driver lost his control and collided head-on with another RTC bus belonging to Picket depot that was coming from Srisailam to the city.

In the mishap, the woman died on the spot and 15 passengers received injuries. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for proper treatment.

