Home Cities Hyderabad

Taxi drivers of Hyderabad to launch their own app service

The cabbies say a major chunk of the taxi fare often stays in the hands of the taxi aggregator apps, by launching their own app the commission will thus stay with them.

Published: 06th May 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters prefer a taxis over TSRTC buses from RGIA (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi drivers are gearing up to give a stiff competition to taxi aggregator monopoly in the city by launching their own app service. The untitled app set to be launched in June this year will be owned collectively by the drivers.

No more surge pricing or peak hour charges, the working hours for drivers will be capped at 10 hours, of which two hours will be for rest. The EMIs the drivers have to pay to their car finance companies will be paid directly by the company itself. The cabbies say a major chunk of the taxi fare often stays in the hands of the taxi aggregator apps, by launching their own app the commission will thus stay with them.  These are the few takeaways from the initiative of Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners Association (TCDOA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hyderabad app Hyderabadi drivers

Comments

More from this section
rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

Home guard, ward boy held for raping woman at  Osmania General Hospital

Counselling for GITAM Admission Test -2018 from May 16

Hyderabad: Woman dies in road mishap, 15 others injured

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats