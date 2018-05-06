Taxi drivers of Hyderabad to launch their own app service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi drivers are gearing up to give a stiff competition to taxi aggregator monopoly in the city by launching their own app service. The untitled app set to be launched in June this year will be owned collectively by the drivers.

No more surge pricing or peak hour charges, the working hours for drivers will be capped at 10 hours, of which two hours will be for rest. The EMIs the drivers have to pay to their car finance companies will be paid directly by the company itself. The cabbies say a major chunk of the taxi fare often stays in the hands of the taxi aggregator apps, by launching their own app the commission will thus stay with them. These are the few takeaways from the initiative of Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners Association (TCDOA).