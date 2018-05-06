Home Cities Hyderabad

Ugandan woman rape case just a 'misunderstanding': African student association

When officials of Osmania University were asked about the incident, they said that they did not receive any communication from the police regarding the incident.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the issue of alleged rape of a Ugandan woman from Pune by two Sudanese students studying in private colleges affiliated with Osmania University in Hyderabad came to light, the African Students Association-Telangana and Sudanese students association are in touch with the lawyers and police.

Speaking to Express, members of the students associations claimed that the issue was not that of rape but was one of 'misunderstanding' and also refuted the reports regarding the incident which appeared in media on Saturday.

The members said that the accused Sudanese students were produced in front of the court on Saturday and that legal efforts will be made to resolve the issue through compromise between the two parties.

As per information from police, the victim was sexually assaulted on Thursday night. She had gone for a party to rented accommodation of one, Amer Hasan of Sudan, pursuing B.Pharm course at a private college in city, on his invitation. Hasan had invited to his home another Sudanese student, Mohammed Fageer, pursuing B.Tech in the city. The two Sudanese students allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after consuming liquor.

African Students Association in Hyderabad is a community of students who study in the city belonging to more than two dozen countries from Africa and most of the foreign students from Africa have their associations based on their country of origin. There are about 370 students from Sudan studying in Hyderabad.

