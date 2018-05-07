A startup for engineering tools and needs

Pragna Sree By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:With the booming ‘start-up era’ in trend, most college graduates aspire to turn into entrepreneurs. But very few resist the ever-evolving demands of the market. The ones which do resist become a success story that will echo for years. Shivesh Goel, a 26-year-old passionate businessman from Hyderabad has a similar success story. While shopping these days happens digitally at the comfort of a click, Shivesh had observed that buying engineering tools and equipment can be real big mess as there is no single shop stop for such products.

Getting quotations from different vendors, comparing the prices, negotiating for further discounts and finally arranging for a safe delivery is surely a tiring process. Shivesh, being an engineer himself, decided to quit his job as a software developer to start up an e-store called ‘enggific’ that manufactures, imports, exports and supplies a distinct range of engineering and scientific equipment. From the smallest measuring tape to heaviest survey instrument, everything is made available just in a click. Enggific has around 500 plus products catering to diverse professionals. What’s more interesting is every product on the website that is more than Rs. 1000 can be bought on EMI basis with free delivery. This e-store has become largely familiar amongst construction Companies, doctors, educational institutes & universities, research labs, architects, engineers and scientists. Though the company had started just a year ago it has a decent yearly turnover of 12 lakhs.

Goel, the founder of the company, believes that hard work, determination and passion is the soul of his success. As a suggestion for emerging start-ups, he says ‘you should have a clear idea and picture in your mind on what you are looking for. This solves most of your problems and does not allow you to deviate from your goals. Moreover, I think change is important. You must keep changing with time. It gets hard to survive in the market if your work is not distinct from others. Keep updating yourself with latest developments.”