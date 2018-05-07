Home Cities Hyderabad

A startup for engineering tools and needs

City boy Shivesh Goel comes up with an easy emi option for buyers

Published: 07th May 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

shivesh063736

shivesh063736

By Pragna Sree
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:With the booming ‘start-up era’ in trend, most college graduates aspire to turn into entrepreneurs. But very few resist the ever-evolving demands of the market. The ones which do resist become a success story that will echo for years. Shivesh Goel, a 26-year-old passionate businessman from Hyderabad has a similar success story. While shopping these days happens digitally at the comfort of a click, Shivesh had observed that buying engineering tools and equipment can be real big mess as there is no single shop stop for such products.

Getting quotations from different vendors, comparing the prices, negotiating for further discounts and finally arranging for a safe delivery is surely a tiring process. Shivesh, being an engineer himself, decided to quit his job as a software developer to start up an e-store called ‘enggific’ that manufactures, imports, exports and supplies a distinct range of engineering and scientific equipment. From the smallest measuring tape to heaviest survey instrument, everything is made available just in a click. Enggific has around 500 plus products catering to diverse professionals. What’s more interesting is every product on the website that is more than Rs. 1000 can be bought on EMI basis with free delivery. This e-store has become largely familiar amongst construction Companies, doctors, educational institutes & universities, research labs, architects, engineers and scientists. Though the company had started just a year ago it has a decent yearly turnover of 12 lakhs.

Goel, the founder of the company, believes that hard work, determination and passion is the soul of his success. As a suggestion for emerging start-ups, he says ‘you should have a clear idea and picture in your mind on what you are looking for. This solves most of your problems and does not allow you to deviate from your goals. Moreover, I think change is important. You must keep changing with time. It gets hard to survive in the market if your work is not distinct from others. Keep updating yourself with latest developments.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section
hhf070901

Assisting lakhs of patients at state-run hospitals in Hyderabad

South Central Railway earns Rs 1.15 cr in special drives against unauthorised hawkers

Bharosa launches online campaign to report crime in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'