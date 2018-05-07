Home Cities Hyderabad

Abandoned lunch box sends Hyderabad police into a tizzy

Passers-by ,who noticed the abandoned lunch box next to a BMW car that was parked outside a bank, suspected it to contain an explosive.

Published: 07th May 2018 03:50 AM

The abandoned lunch box that was suspected to contain an explosive was recovered by police in Khairatabad on Sunday | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A lunch box abandoned outside a private bank in Khairatabad sent the police into a tizzy. Passers-by, who noticed the abandoned lunch box next to a BMW car that was parked outside a bank, suspected it to contain an explosive. However, later it turned out to be a false alarm. Punjagutta inspector S Ravinder said that locals noticed a lunch box that was abandoned near a BMW car in Khairatabad on Sunday morning evoking suspicion. As no one claimed the box, a call was made to dial 100. 

“After receiving information, we rushed to the place along with sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squad and conducted searches. We also conducted Anti Sabotage Check (ASC) at the place. Later, it  turned out to be a hoax and we found rice inside the lunch box. We questioned the car owner who parked his vehicle at the place,’’ the inspector said. Police further stated that the lunch box might have been forgotten by someone.

lunch box

