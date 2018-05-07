Hyderabad: Dark 1st floor of Osmania General Hospital OPD perfect spot to commit crime

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the ground floor of Osmania General Hospital’s out-patient block bustles with activity even late into the night, the first floor shows a different story. In the absence of guards, the first floor can be easily approached through a staircase. This floor is poorly-lighted and has many dark spots. The walls are moldy and the toilets filthy.It was somewhere here that a woman was allegedly raped by a ward boy V Nagaraju on May 3. The woman had come to the hospital for a medical test as directed by Banjara Hills police, where she had lodged a complaint against her husband for domestic violence. While she was waiting on the ground floor, the ward boy took her to first floor of the hospital and allegedly assaulted her.

The women employees at the hospital, who work in late night shifts, said that there were many such dark spots in the hospital. “A patient is always vulnerable and would fail to register properly the proceedings around him/her. The hospital authorities should take steps to avoid such tragic incidents,” said a staff nurse, who was on late night shift.

The employees and security guards also echoed the same. “No one knows who enters such unlit places and what they do there,” said an employee.The hospital authorities said that a meeting with all sections of employees, especially women, would be held. Superintendent of OGH, Dr B Nagender, said that a gate would be constructed at the OP block corridor which will be locked after 2 pm. “This incident is an eye opener for us. More CCTV cameras will be installed in the hospital,” Dr Nagendar said. V Nagaraju has been suspended from services and departmental inquiry will be conducted, said Dr Nagender.