Hyderabad traffic police plans to buy 500 cooling jackets this year

Mithun MK By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To beat the summer heat, Hyderabad traffic police in 2017 issued 200 cooling jackets on an experimental basis to traffic constables manning junctions. However, not many traffic policemen can be seen using the cooling jackets procured last year. The reason many say that the weight of the jacket affects the traffic policemen from executing their duties, also the jackets do little to give any respite from the heat. This year the department will be buying 500 such jackets costing `2,000 each.

Every year, the city traffic cops have to face the blistering summer heat to ensure smooth flow of city traffic. To help their own, Hyderabad traffic police hopes to procure 500 more jackets now. “The jackets are heavy, making it difficult to execute my duties. If I have to move a barricade or push a bike, the jacket restricts my free movement. Also within a year’s time, they got worn-out and so neither I nor my colleagues are using it this year,” said one traffic cop who did not wish to be named.

Another said traffic police official said, “It does not give that much cooling, as claimed. It’s so hot in the noon that within a few minutes whatever relief these jackets provide, is lost. Then due to condensation, the shirt gets wet and combines that with the sweating, it gets really uncomfortable. I was told we are buying better quality jackets this time.”

The cooling jackets are made from phase shifting materials that maintain a constant temperature during the phase change. However, the laws of thermodynamics play spoilsport with these jackets, as the heat surrounding the jacket increases so does the effectiveness of the water aided cooling provided by it, thus bringing down the time the jacket can be used. “The department will be spending `2,000 per cooling jacket. We have already placed an order. We have taken feedback from our team and are ensuring better quality product for them,” said Anil Kumar additional commissioner (traffic).