Integrated Traffic Management System to take little longer to come into effect in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited yet delayed Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Hyderabad will take little longer to come into effect due to delays in laying Optic Fibre Cables. The department has identified certain locations were the IMTS can be tested but are waiting for the cable laying works to be over so as to start testing along those stretches.

The ITMS project of the Hyderabad city Traffic Police is designed to manage vehicle movement by completely automating the traffic signals system of the city. The project faced delays mainly due to delay in laying of Optical Fiber Cables and installation of CCTV cameras. The Hyderabad city traffic police department has identified road stretch between KBR park to Srinagar T junction that has three signals and stretches. “The cable laying works and the integration of systems are being done by Reliance Jio,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).