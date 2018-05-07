K-10 decoded!

Purnima Sriram By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:It is not a newly discovered truth that Koreans have the best skin in the world. Their porcelain like texture has always made the girls across the west and east wonder how do they achieve the glass like skin and finally the fashion bloggers from Korea are divulging the secret. It is the 10- step K beauty regime.

What are the 10 steps:

1.Oil cleansing- It ensures all the makeup, dirt or sebum is cleansed without hindering the moisture level in the skin.

2.Foam cleansing: It removes the oil and other left over dirt in the skin, leaving the skin squeaky clean. This is called the double cleansing method.

3.Exfoliates: It removes all the dead skin cells and makes the skin supple and smooth. This is supposed to be done once or twice a week. If your skin is not sensitive, it can be done thrice a week.

4.Toner: Toner is a must in Korean regime. It balances the skin’s natural ph levels, soothes, refreshes and hydrates.

5.Essence: It is a not as watery as toner. It doesn’t have serum consistency either. It is an important step, Korean girls religiously follow. It instantly hydrates the skin and also target the affected areas like pigmentation/acne etc.

6.Serum: This is a step, where one can include Vitamin C serum or any serum according to their concern. If the skin is dehydrated, one can use a serum for hydration and plumping of the skin. In the night times, one can use retinol based serum. It will tighten the skin and also slow down the aging process.

7. Mask: Sheet masks are in vogue in India too. Thanks to a few Indian fashion bloggers. The masks are face-shaped sheet fabrics, soaked in concentrated serum. This helps the ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin. The sheet should be left on the face for 20 to 30 minutes. Once the sheet dries up, remove it and pat the excess serum into the skin. This can be followed once or twice a week.

7.Eye serum/ cream: We conveniently ignore the area around our eyes. The skin around the eyes are most sensitive part and needs extra care. Invest in a good, hydrating eye serum or gel or cream and massage around the eye with the ring finger for 10 minutes.

9.Moisturiser: This is the penultimate step of the regime. It moisturises, hydrates and locks the previous products. Invest in a non-greasy moisturiser, that can hydrate your skin without leaving a unhealthy shine on the skin.

10. SPF: Sunscreen is the most valuable thing in the skin care regime. Not many realise that sunscreen is also a anti-aging product. One should use half a tablespoon of sunscreen, 30 minutes before stepping out of the house.

In the night regime, in the place of SPF, one should use a night mask.

Koreans believe in layering and it goes from thinnest consistency product to thickest consistency. Give 30 seconds to 45 seconds for the product to get absorbed. Do not apply immediately. When the skin is hydrated enough, it develops the dewy, glass like texture and also keeps the skin supple, bright and even-toned.

My experience:

I am born with sensitive skin and to add to my misery, I had a major skin issue in 2016. Since then, my skin is chemically treated. Although, my doctor warned not to experiment, the adventurous girl in me is always inclined towards experimenting. I came across this regime, a couple of months ago on Youtube. After a thorough research on it, I bought the products and tried it on.

The heat outside had affected my skin badly, also the chlorine in the swimming pool. I had developed heat boils and zits on my skin. Although I was advised not to try this regime, especially when the skin is going through a rough patch, I went with my gut instinct and tried it on.

It did gradually heal my boils. The marks left behind by the zits too were fading away. My dehydrated skin seemed a bit happy with the routine. It is time-consuming but waking up 10 minutes early for the skin is not a big deal for me. It wont give instant results but once it is incorporated in the skincare regime, there will be a healthy change and a long term one.

Have I achieved the glass like texture: Not yet! The skin is still getting used to the products. It will take time. Have patience. After years of skin abuse by both internal and external factors, we cannot expect the salvage in a day or a month. My skin now is slightly glowing. This leaves me with a hope that, with perpetual, diligent efforts, I shall get to that texture soon.

Save and splurge:

Save on oil cleaner: One can use coconut oil, sesame oil or nalapamuradhi thailam in this step.

Save on toner: Use pure rose water. One can also make their own rose water by boiling rose petals in distilled water.

Save on eye serum- One can make a DIY eye serum with sweet almond oil or aloe vera gel. The aloe vera gels available in the market are not reliable. Hence, take it from the plant directly and apply it instantly.

Save on exfoliator: Use curd and oats mixture instead of spending on an expensive exfoliator.

Splurge on serum: Serums are important to target and resolve a particular issue. Do invest in a good one without any guilt.

Splurge on SPF: Sunscreens are saviours. There is nothing wrong in making a hole in the pocket to protect the skin from harsh rays.

