One-third of India hasn’t exercised even once in the last 1 year!

 Hyderabadis did somewhat better than the rest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:One-third rd of the total population surveyed had not done any physical activity even once in the last 1 year! Physical activity here included any activity at home/outdoors/gyms/fitness centers such as Running/Walking/Zumba/Yoga/Swimming etc. as well as sports such as cricket, football, badminton, tennis, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, hockey, squash and local games such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho etc.

These were some of the observations in a pan-India stury commissioned by cricketer Virat Kohli and sportswear brand Puma commissioned. Market research agency Kantar IMRB in this study tried to understand the current state of physical activity and sports adoption in the country. The study also assesses the barriers to playing sport regularly. Additionally, it highlights that the biggest motivation for adopting play is the sheer joy it brings and how it can effortlessly be included in everyday life.

 

