Rendezvous with Ravinder

Vasavi Narsikar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:This Saturday, Author Ravinder Singh launched his new book “Will You Still Love Me?” For a meet and greet session that took place at Landmark store, Somajiguda.

The book is about a girl from North East and a Punjabi boy. Worlds apart from each other, they land together on a flight. When love finally does happen there are more obstacles to overcome and face the reality of love at its best and worst through a social message. “Of course I write about romance, every book has a different plot and this novel is about road safety. My entire idea is if I can sensitize people, mostly young Indians to be more careful of themselves and others when they are on the road, It can only feel safe if I can change the scenario around by using the power of my words,” says Author Ravinder Singh as he has met with accidents on the road twice.

He uses romance as an engine to pass on the social message. He also guides the readers on how it is important to be responsible and careful while driving. He states the beauty of Meghalaya and the problems faced by north-east Indians. The author expressed his thoughts over the issues that brother him and lands up picking in his subjects as mentioned in the session.

He is currently working on a book about his four friends and his reunion trip after 10 years.