Run for an eye, to save the eye

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:To raise awareness on early detection of eye cancer (Retinoblastoma) in children, L V Prasad Eye institute (LVPEI) is organizing its first Whitathon Run on May 20 to commemorate the World Retinoblastoma Awareness Week that will be observed from May 13-19, 2018. VVS Laxman, and Tom Moody from SunRisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, unveiled the Whitathon T-shirt on Sunday at the LV Prasad Eye Institute.

Retinoblastoma, most commonly (90%) affects children below 3 years of age. 20 to 25% cases of eye cancer worldwide in children are from India, and 50% of cases worldwide lose their lives due to late detection and inadequate treatment.

Cricketer VVS Laxman said it can be cured and we can see there the little champions who endured the pain and come out valiantly. "How can the kid know of he suffering from cancer, it is the responsibility of the parent, paediatrician to identify that white reflex and early detection is very very critical like in all cancers. That’s why "WHITATHON" Run on May 20 is very important, it’s not just a run, it’s a run with a purpose, a run for spreading the message, which will save the lives and vision. I urge all the Hyderabadi’s to come forward and participate in this run, one it will help you to become fit but also help to raise the awareness and spread the message, which can save the eye and vision of these young kids."

Dr. G. N. Rao, Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute; said, "Lot of people can’t believe that eye can have cancer. But that’s a painful factor and more painful is that most of the eye cancers in India is among children. India is home to the largest number of eye cancer patients in the world, a dubious distinction we can do without. The best way is to face head on like in cricket and tackle the problem. The objective of WHITATHON is to enhance awareness about eye cancer amongst general public. Your presence here will bring awareness about eye cancers on bring the problem on to the radar screens of more people. This way if the problem can be detected early, many lives can be saved, eyes can be saved and sight can also be saved. "The Run will be flagged off from People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad, Telangana at 6 AM.

The funds raised from the Whitathon Run will be utilized for treating poor children suffering from Retinoblastoma free of cost, and to provide resources for future research to explore new treatment options for this alarming disease. The event is being supported by the Hyderabad Runners Society, the torchbearers of community running in Hyderabad.