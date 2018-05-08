Aam Party!

S Divya Sree By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer is here and this year Royal Reve Hotel at SD Road has decided to embrace the heat with the seasonal fruit that arrives in style. With over 100 varieties of mangoes, who can resist the the appetising taste?

“We are organising it since four years every May. Our chefs have researched a lot to come up with new recipes” says Akhilesh Kumar, General Manager. The restaurant and the ambience leave you awestruck. Different varieties of mangoes such as Alphonso, Chaunsa, Himayath and other local mangoes featured in the festival.

Starting from the welcome drink, mango lassi that melts in your mouth. the sweet aroma refreshes ones mood. Spice Garden pure vegetarian restaurant greets with welcome drinks, starters, salads, main course and desserts. The buffet was loaded with mango-based delicacies, starting from the salads and starters like the Apple Mango Mayo Salad and Raw Mango and Corn Salad.

Moving on to the main course there were so many varieties that one wouldn’t know where to start. Everyone’s favourite Aamras with poori was irresistible. Aam ki Launji and Fojeto Mango Curry blended with rice had the perfect combination of sweet and tangy and spicy; not to forget the Mango Rasam. Coming along to the desserts like Aam ki Kulfi, Mango Phirni, Mango Cheesecake, Mango Ice Cream, Mango Panna Cotta and the list goes on.

Coming up with new dishes every day the menu keeps changing. You don’t want to miss out the never-tried-before menu made with raw and ripe mangoes. The festival ends on May 13.