Home Cities Hyderabad

Catharsis trough Nature

The paintings of artist, Vinod Sharma is a visual delight. They have the capacity to instantly arrest the attention of the spectators and purge them of stress and pain

Published: 08th May 2018 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Atiya Amjad
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing solo exhibition of the painter, Vinod Sharma at Gallery 78 (in collaboration with Creativity Art Gallery), appeals to disregard all discourses on art with regard to its formation: For it needs no text to interpret either the imagery or the intent of the painter. A visual delight, the show, ’Rocks of Sublime’, has the capacity to instantly arrest the attention of the spectator and lead him/her on a cathartic walk. The entire display appears like a synchronized portfolio which contains various visages of mountainscapes. Every painting is a charming canvas which is erupting from the artist’s memory.

The exhibition catalogue terms the series as images from the subconscious mind, but to the viewer, it is an aesthetically composed mountainscape which delights the eye and transports the viewer into the imaginative landscape which is deftly painted in sober colours and realistic textures. Although the imagery seems to be frozen between the real and the imagined – the tremendous hand silks of the artist add on to the glorious canvases showcased. 

Oscillating between the real and the imagined this series of works, titled ’Mindscapes’ seem to belong to a subterranean world where light passes through minimal colour filters that guard the burst of multiples. The sometimes cool and sometimes warm glows invite the eye to search other elements which are economically planted by the artist. And at times the canvas is barren of colour but reveals textures that tantalize the eye of the spectator. Therefore, what settles into the mind’s eye are the grandeur of nature.

In fact, Mindscapes finds a parallel in the excellence of the renowned photographer Ansel Adams. Although Adams’ repertoire was far larger, the painter here evokes a similar spectrum and magnitude of the magnificent ranges. The soft light in various hues, hovering over the mountains intensifies the mist enveloping them. In fact, the usage of colour is absolutely limited which is one major factor that classifies the aesthetics of the artist.

His impressive resume indicates that Vinod, after completing his MFA from the MS University of Baroda in the category of printmaking, has to his credit about 35 solo exhibitions in India and 14 abroad. His participation in group exhibitions, camps and workshops are equally long and impressive.

The exhibition concludes on May 20

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Dear mantrijis, please empower our powerlifters

Consumption of banned substances scuttle chances of lifters at national level

French researchers highlight security flaws in Indian Railways portals

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion