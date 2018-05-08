Catharsis trough Nature

Atiya Amjad By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing solo exhibition of the painter, Vinod Sharma at Gallery 78 (in collaboration with Creativity Art Gallery), appeals to disregard all discourses on art with regard to its formation: For it needs no text to interpret either the imagery or the intent of the painter. A visual delight, the show, ’Rocks of Sublime’, has the capacity to instantly arrest the attention of the spectator and lead him/her on a cathartic walk. The entire display appears like a synchronized portfolio which contains various visages of mountainscapes. Every painting is a charming canvas which is erupting from the artist’s memory.

The exhibition catalogue terms the series as images from the subconscious mind, but to the viewer, it is an aesthetically composed mountainscape which delights the eye and transports the viewer into the imaginative landscape which is deftly painted in sober colours and realistic textures. Although the imagery seems to be frozen between the real and the imagined – the tremendous hand silks of the artist add on to the glorious canvases showcased.

Oscillating between the real and the imagined this series of works, titled ’Mindscapes’ seem to belong to a subterranean world where light passes through minimal colour filters that guard the burst of multiples. The sometimes cool and sometimes warm glows invite the eye to search other elements which are economically planted by the artist. And at times the canvas is barren of colour but reveals textures that tantalize the eye of the spectator. Therefore, what settles into the mind’s eye are the grandeur of nature.

In fact, Mindscapes finds a parallel in the excellence of the renowned photographer Ansel Adams. Although Adams’ repertoire was far larger, the painter here evokes a similar spectrum and magnitude of the magnificent ranges. The soft light in various hues, hovering over the mountains intensifies the mist enveloping them. In fact, the usage of colour is absolutely limited which is one major factor that classifies the aesthetics of the artist.

His impressive resume indicates that Vinod, after completing his MFA from the MS University of Baroda in the category of printmaking, has to his credit about 35 solo exhibitions in India and 14 abroad. His participation in group exhibitions, camps and workshops are equally long and impressive.

The exhibition concludes on May 20