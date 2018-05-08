EAMCET answer key to be released on 8 May 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2018, which concluded on Monday, are likely to be announced on May 18, said Prof Dr N Yadaiah, convenor and registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) that conducts the examination on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education, here on Monday.

The response sheet or answer key will be uploaded on Tuesday and objections will be entertained till May 10. “The final key will be prepared on Tuesday. The result processing team will be ready with the results by May 15 and after a round of cross-checking we may announce the results on May 18,” said Prof Yadaiah.

Out of 4,270 registered candidates, as many as 3,345 students appeared Eamcet on Monday. The test was conducted at 74 centres in Telanagana and nine centres across AP. The convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, will be held on May 9, where 82,486 students would be conferred degrees.

Over 27k students to take up TS ECET on May 9

As many as 27,657 candidates will be taking up the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) on Wednesday. The test is being conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). So far, 27,233 candidates have downloaded the hall tickets for the exam that will be conducted from 10 am to 1pm in 14 test zones across TS, AP.