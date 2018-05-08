Home Cities Hyderabad

EAMCET answer key to be released on 8 May 

The response sheet or answer key will be uploaded on Tuesday and objections will be entertained till May 10.​

Published: 08th May 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Out of 4,270 registered candidates, as many as 3,345 students appeared EAMCET.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2018, which concluded on Monday, are likely to be announced on May 18, said Prof Dr N Yadaiah, convenor and registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) that conducts the examination on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education, here on Monday.

The response sheet or answer key will be uploaded on Tuesday and objections will be entertained till May 10. “The final key will be prepared on Tuesday. The result processing team will be ready with the results by May 15 and after a round of cross-checking we may  announce the results on May 18,” said Prof Yadaiah.

Out of 4,270 registered candidates, as many as 3,345 students appeared Eamcet on Monday. The test was conducted at 74 centres in Telanagana and nine centres across AP. The convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, will be held on  May 9, where 82,486 students would be conferred degrees.

Over 27k students to take up TS ECET on May 9

As many as 27,657 candidates will be taking up the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) on Wednesday. The test is being conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State  Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). So far, 27,233 candidates have downloaded the hall tickets for the exam that will be conducted from 10 am to 1pm in 14 test zones across TS, AP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eamcet answer key TS ECET JNTUH EAMCET

Comments

More from this section
hhf070901

Assisting lakhs of patients at state-run hospitals in Hyderabad

South Central Railway earns Rs 1.15 cr in special drives against unauthorised hawkers

Bharosa launches online campaign to report crime in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'