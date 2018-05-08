Hyderabad cops bust cricket betting gang, nab 12, seize Rs 15.50 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police busted yet another cricket betting gang on Monday and nabbed 12 persons including a student. Police seized a total Rs 15.50 lakh cash and 22 mobile phones from the accused.

In Maredpally limits, police arrested Mahesh Maniyal(49), S Sai Kumar(37), Vijay Kumar Agarwal, Raj Kumar Rathod(34), U Vinod Kumar(58). One Padala Mahesh and Raaki Cheran are still absconding. Similarly, in Mangalhat limits, police nabbed N Mukesh Singh(49), Chintala Srinivas(20), Kunal Singh(21), Surjeet Singh Rana(28). Another accused Prakash Singh is still absconding. Where as, in Kachiguda limits, the police arrested Vinay Modi, Pitti Pritesh. Two other accused Raju and Rakesh are absconding. In Abids police limits, Gajanand Upadhyay(35) was nabbed by police.

Speaking media persons today here, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused confessed that the bookies arranged telephonic lines using connections and they give line numbers to the punters. In turn, punters make calls to the bookies while the match is progressing and place their bet. While placing bet, bookies note down the details of bets from punters and the conversation will also automatically get recorded. After completion of match, bookies inform their collection agents about the details of collection and distribution and how much has to be collected from a particular punter and how much amount has to be given.

Based on that information, the collection agents collect the money from losers and distribute the money to winners and the remaining amount profit will be given to bookie. Sometimes, punters directly send money to the bookies to their bank accounts using Paytm, Net Banking.

The bookies established their setups in other states such as Maharashtra, Goa, Bangalore fearing about the police raids in the city.

"The accused Mahesh Maniyal has been addicted to betting and earns easy money by organising and accepting cricket bettings during IPL cricket match season. We have seized Rs 7.27 lakh from his Axis bank account and Rs 2 lakh cash a total Rs 9 lakh was seized from him. If the accused indulged in repeated offence of betting, we will not hesitate them to detain under PD Act to prevent betting menace,'' Police Commissioner said.

The Task Force sleuths, who have specific information, have conducted simultaneous searches and nabbed the accused in Abids, Mangalhat, Maredpally and Kachiguda police limits.

Timeline of Cricket betting arrests

January 18, 2018: The Hyderabad police busted three cricket betting rackets by nabbing 11 sub bookies and seized Rs 44.3 lakh cash.

February 14, 2018: Hyderabad police nabbed four persons for organising cricket betting and seized Rs 62,000 from the accused.

March 18, 2018: Hyderabad police nabbed four persons for indulging in cricket betting for ongoing IPL matches in Kulsumpura.

April 10, 2018: the Rachakonda Police arrested four persons among bookies and punters for organising cricket betting in LB Nagar.

April 12, 2018: The SOT of Malkajgiri arrested three persons for organising cricket betting by accepting amount from punters.

April 26, 2018: The Cyberabad police arrested for involving in online cricket betting for IPL matches and seized cash Rs 18.18 lakh from the accused.