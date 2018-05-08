Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: School principal's hubby booked for 'groping' girl student

Police said the 14-year old girl was allegedly groped during Diwali festival last year at the quarters of the principal located on the premises of the residential school.

Published: 08th May 2018 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against a government residential school principal's husband here for allegedly groping a minor girl student, police said today.

While police said they registered the case against Damodar last week, official sources said the principal has been suspended in connection with the alleged incident.

Police said the 14-year old girl was allegedly groped during Diwali festival last year at the quarters of the principal located on the premises of the residential school.

But, the case was registered last week after the girl's mother lodged a police complaint about a week ago, they said.

"A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Damodar last week," a senior police official said.

Police said teams have been formed to nab the accused, who is absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad groping

Comments

More from this section

Minor fire in Telangana Secretariat

Beautification works also encroach on lakes: TRS MP

Integrated Traffic Management System to take little longer to come into effect in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'