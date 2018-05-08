Is zero budget politics possible?

Roopsha Bhattacharjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "The core purpose of a nation's growth lies in serving the mankind," says P. Madhava Reddy, 45 , who calls himself a common man on a mission to usher in corruption-free politics . He's the man behind proposal and propagation of "Zero Budget politics which helps the nation to get good political leaders . While he was pursuing his B.Tech from NIT Warangal, he observed the adverse situations faced by the people hailing from the lower strata of society .

According to him the poverty stricken people in villages dont have the basic access to water , clothing and education . Despite years rolled by the face of politics changed but there's no change in the ecosystem. Madhava Reddy recently was in the city to interact with past and present students of ISB at an informal meeting on

Madhava, who works in BSNL , Ananthpur, says he wants to change the face of society by implementing Zero Budget politics, as he believes there are too many political parties who pitch in before the elections but forget to fulfil the people's needs. "It provides an unique platform where a person needn't invest any amount of money for the campaigning . It's only agenda is to work for the people and eradicate the loopholes in politics."

"My motive is to be unbiased and welcome people from various strata to be a part of our family . I have done 14 sessions across India including in IIM -A , ISB and also got an opportunity to speak in Britain parliament where I pitched in my vision about electing good political leaders without investing in election campaigns. Basic expenses of travel are met by the NRI who invite him to conduct awareness programmes .The idea isn't only to lead a pack of people , but also to educate them and basic awareness of this takes place through mass media which plays an important role in connecting with a large number of audience," he adds.

Why isn't he a part of the 2019 elections? He says , "Right now, I still have two children to support and it would be a risk to jump into it without any assurance of a living. I want to contribute to the country by conducting various awareness programmes that it is indeed possible to contest for elections in a free and fair manner.

Recent Activities :

1.Arranged ADHAAR cards for orphan kids.

2. Teaches swimming in 30 minutes as he believes learning is a life skill

3. Arranged 650 to 3,500 personal computers to the government school .

4. Conducted Zero budget politics awareness session for the Aam Aadmi Party