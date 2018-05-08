South Central Railway earns Rs 1.15 cr in special drives against unauthorised hawkers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special drives against unauthorised hawkers all over South Central Railway fetches over Rs 1.15 crore as penalty during 2017-18.

With a view to curb the menace of the unauthorised sale of eatables, beverages etc,. in trains, special drives during the financial year from April 2017 to March 2018, a total of 9,069 cases of unauthorised hawking were booked and an amount of over Rs.1.15 crore was realised as penalty for the offence, from the unauthorised hawkers nabbed during the special drives.

The checks against unauthorised hawkers include special drives conducted under the supervision of Principal Chief Commercial Manager, decoy checks on trains and stations, using secret cameras procured specifically for the purpose, checks by magisterial squads leading to prosecution of those indulging in unauthorized hawking, inspection of licensed catering units/stalls to check on the manpower and quality of food etc,.

Acting on the directives of the Minister of Railways who has accorded highest priority for providing top class catering services on Indian Railways, SCR has implemented a host of initiatives. Every Vendor and employee of the catering licensees/contractors needs to carry a valid identity card issued by the department or otherwise is treated as unauthorized hawker and prosecuted. The vendors also need to wear their uniform.

The main cause of deficiency in catering services has been identified as overcharging on food items, quality of raw material, inexperienced cooks, sale of unbranded and unapproved items, less quantity of food etc,. The catering contractors were advised not to indulge in such practices and ensure that their appointed vendors charge the passengers correctly and behave with them properly.

With a view to ensure quality of service, SCR has also come up with a policy to rationalize the number of vendors permitted for different types of catering units at different category of stations, so as to monitor the system effectively.

The commercial department of the Zone has drawn a plan of action to continuously monitor the catering services and initiate stringent action against any lapse on the front. Apart from imposing fines against delinquent catering contractors, other avenue of action including termination of contract is also contemplated.