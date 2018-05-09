Cases under POCSO Act: Six held on a single day in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six persons were arrested and six cases were registered under POCSO Act at various police stations in the city on Tuesday. In Banjara Hills, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by her father when her mother was out. The accused also beat up his daughter for resisting the abuse. Based on complaint by victim’s mother, police booked a case and arrested him on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, a drunkard, had stopped working soon after his marriage. His wife works as a domestic helper.

“The accused used to take advantage of his daughter on several occasions when he was alone at home. The girl had complained to her mother twice and she had warned the accused but he did not mend ways. On Monday, when the accused was touching his daughter’s private parts, she resisted. Angered over it, he had beaten the girl. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of POCSO Act and the accused had been remanded to judicial custody,” said Banjara Hills inspector K Srinivas.

In Asif Nagar, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 13-year-old neighbour. The accused Munawar had lured the victim and took her to Karnataka on May 2, where he sexually assaulted her. Following the complaint lodged by girl’s parents, the accused was arrested and remanded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old boy was held for attempting to rape an 8-year-old girl. The accused Salman, from Delhi, came to the city recently and was living in Rein Bazar. On Monday, Salman saw the victim going home and followed her. When they walked into a shady area, he dragged the girl and attempted to sexually assault her. The girl raised an alarm and Salman was caught and handed him over to police. Mirchowk ACP B Anand said that the accused has been booked under POCSO Act.

In another case, a 39-year-old man was booked for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in Kacheguda on Tuesday. The accused reportedly showed porn videos to the girl and forced her to act in a similar way with him. The girl complained to her mother, who, in turn, lodged a complaint with the Kacheguda police. Cops said that a case has been registered against him.

Jawaharnagar police arrested a 40-year-old man who sexually abused a 11-year-old girl by luring on pretext of buying chocolates. Accused Jahangir touched the private parts of the minor. He was arrested under relevant sections of POCSO Act. In another case, a man was arrested for attempting rape on a class IX girl at Borabanda.