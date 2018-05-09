Consumption of banned substances scuttle chances of lifters at national level

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as several athletes win medals at international levels in sports such as powerlifting, weightlifting and wrestling, unethical practices are promoted at the district and State level competitions.

The rampant use of dope substances (performance enhancing drugs) and manipulation of age have become common practices in State level competitions.

Aspiring athletes feel that such practices not only scuttle the chances of the junior lifters from qualifying at the national level but also bring bad name to the sport. Use of dope substances both during the time of training as well as before the beginning of a competition is common practice at several State-wide competitions.

For L Mahesh Kumar (name changed) powerlifting was his passion until he was asked by his own coaches to go on dope to enhance his performance and better his chances to win medals. “The coaches themselves promote the use of performance-enhancing drugs and ask us to take them for assured chances of winning medals without knowing its serious side effects,” he said.

With a minority of the sportspersons using dope, the chances to compete and win becomes difficult, hence, serious competitors are compelled to use dope substances to stay in the race.

“If I do not take dope, how do you expect me to give a competition to the other lifters. Forget winning, I cannot even lift heavy weights,” said a competitive lifter on condition of anonymity who competes at 83-kilo weight category in powerlifting.

It may be noted here that there are no doping tests conducted at the State and district level competitions.

Meanwhile, the manipulation of age is also widely practised at the State level competitions wherein fake identity cards are generated by lowering age groups so that winning a medal is assured.

Kumar wondered,“How can a lifter who has kids compete in the junior category where the age limit is just 21 years?”

“The coaches promote such practices all in the name of winning medals without giving an opportunity to the junior lifters.” The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), however, said that such instances were never brought to light. “If there are any such instances, we would hold the athlete guilty and impose punishments but nothing of that sort has been brought to our notice by the Federation,” said A Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of SATS.