Hyderabad: Two MCI staff from Shadan medical college booked for taking bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, two lower division clerks working at Medical Council of India and another person have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI.

According to FIR, May 7, Sandeep Kumar and Santosh Kumar, clerks in MCI, in conspiracy with Sushil Kumar, were found to be taking bribes from private medical colleges to complete miscellaneous work pending with MCI. The trio demanded Rs 4 lakh and accepted the same from Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital and Research Centre in September 2017. The bribe was taken in order for an undue favour in a matter pertaining to first year registration of MBBS student with MCI for the academic year 2016-2017.

The probe revealed that the city-based college submitted the printout on information of admissions along with a letter from the Directorate of Medical Education fixing the ratio of government and management quota on Oct 17, 2016. “The monitoring section examined it and raised two queries. Firstly, five general candidates had less than 50 percentile marks in NEET, and secondly, admissions had been made in merit, management and NRI quota, but there were no admissions in government quota,” the FIR stated.

In response, the college said the students belonged to OBC category, but failed to reply on the issue of government quota.