Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two MCI staff from Shadan medical college booked for taking bribe

Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, two lower division clerks working at Medical Council of India and another person have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, two lower division clerks working at Medical Council of India and another person have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI.

According to FIR, May 7, Sandeep Kumar and Santosh Kumar, clerks in MCI, in conspiracy with Sushil Kumar, were found to be taking bribes from private medical colleges to complete miscellaneous work pending with MCI. The trio demanded Rs 4 lakh and accepted the same from Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital and Research Centre in September 2017. The bribe was taken in order for an undue favour in a matter pertaining to first year registration of MBBS student with MCI for the academic year 2016-2017.

The probe revealed that the city-based college submitted the printout on information of admissions along with a letter from the Directorate of Medical Education fixing the ratio of government and management quota on Oct 17, 2016. “The monitoring section examined it and raised two queries. Firstly, five general candidates had less than 50 percentile marks in NEET, and secondly, admissions had been made in merit, management and NRI quota, but there were no admissions in government quota,” the FIR stated.
In response, the college said the students belonged to OBC category, but failed to reply on the issue of government quota.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bribe

Comments

More from this section

Dear mantrijis, please empower our powerlifters

Consumption of banned substances scuttle chances of lifters at national level

French researchers highlight security flaws in Indian Railways portals

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion