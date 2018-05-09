New Innings on the beauty runway

Ananya Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At 43, most women decide to hang their boots and take it easy. But Jhanvi Bajaj, 43, from Hyderabad, fulfilled her dream to take part in a beauty pageant and tell the world that age is no bar to realise your dreams. The first Runners Up in Mrs. India - Queen of

Substance pageant held in April, she was among the 49 finalists, participating in the personality contest. The contest provides married women with a platform to showcase their beauty, talent, intelligence and compassion.

This former aerobics instructor studied at St. Angela Sophia in Jaipur, after which she did her BA in Maharanis college and finally moved on to complete her M.A in English lit from the University of Rajasthan. While pursuing her academic interests, she never had the chance to take her abilities into the limelight. Now that she has fulfilled all her duties as a wife, and as a mother; she finally had the time to pursue her dream and brought the crown home.

Was entering a pageant something you’ve always wanted to do or was it a random decision?

Yes, I was always inclined towards beauty pageants ever since I was a teenager. I almost went for one 10 years back and another a year ago, but family obligations prevented me from doing so. One of my friends passed away in August last year and that’s when I realised that I should start living my dream before it’s too late.

What was your daily routine in preparation for the pageant?

It was a pretty straightforward routine which included gymming, a healthy diet and we shopped a lot in preparation for the pageant as it had about 6-7 rounds and the outfits for all these rounds needed to be arranged. It was a journey in it’s own way and I learnt a lot.

What obstacles did you face on your journey towards Mrs. India and how did you overcome them?

Actually I was so mentally prepared, that I don’t think I saw them as obstacles. I just took it as a learning lesson for myself.

Do you think the society is biased against older women?

Not at all. When I decided to contest in the pageant, everybody was supportive. My friends, relatives and neighbours all pushed me to do better. The times are changing and society has become more understanding in general.

You were a former aerobics trainer, does your schedule permit you to continue with that?

Of course. Now I have a small breathing problem, so I take personal lessons and classes about once a week.

What is your idea of relaxation?

Just chilling at home with my husband. I like going out for drives and some good coffee. I’m not much of a party person and I don’t go clubbing, but I make it a point to meet my friends at least once a week and we have get-togethers once a month.

Some people deem pageants like these as a waste of time because they don’t fully grasp the concept. What do you have to say to them?

I’ve wanted to be in a pageant all my life and when I initially started preparing for it, I was casual about it and said I was only going to participate to walk that stage and just be there. After a while though, I knew I wanted to bring the crown home. People need to have that inner inclination towards pageants and until you realise the personal amount of work that needs to be put in, you won’t realise what it is truly about.

Now that you’re such a social figure and can use your popularity to support a cause and persuade people to contribute towards it, which one would it be?

I want to help people understand that women should be allowed to do whatever they want and be free to go around at whatever time they want to. Society treats women who are rape victims like they did something wrong, but that is definitely not the case and I want to fight to make people aware of this.